Mohali realtor’s false claims busted; HC orders refund with interest
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a Mohali realtor to refund excess funds collected from allottees with interest, as it came to light that the additional “super area” for which it had been taken did not exist.
The high court bench of justice Anil Kshetarpal dismissed the appeal of Janta Land Promoters, which had been filed in around 20 cases with multiple respondents in connection to its project, Sky Garden, in Sector-66-A, Mohali. The firm is owned by Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Mohali, Kulwant Singh.
The developer had collected an additional sum from allottees of Sky Garden claiming that a change was made to the super area of the apartments. The promoter had claimed that the increase was on account of the construction of an exclusive premium skydeck and tower entrance reception area, which was erroneously left out while computing the prior super area.
The increase in the price had been worked out at ₹3.38 lakh in one case discussed in the judgment by HC. But, the developer later settled for ₹1.84 lakh. Others too were asked to pay nearly the same amount.
When the allottees refused to pay the amount, the possession was not given. Hence, they were forced to cough up the additional amount and due to the dispute, possession also got delayed.
The allottees then took up the matter with Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority and it decided against the developer. The developer then moved RERA tribunal and when it failed to get relief, it moved HC. RERA had ruled that there was no change in the actual measurement of the allotted apartment, allottees cannot be charged extra.
The high court also underlined that there is no increase in the carpet area or measurement of the apartment. Further, it recorded that the skydeck and tower entrance reception area which the promoter claimed were added were part of the brochure and shown to allottees when the apartments were being sold.
Two arrested for killing cab driver
Police arrested two men from Sector 22 in Palam Vihar on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and strangling a cab driver in Faridabad's Pali on July 15, said officials on Thursday. An aide of the two arrested suspects, who was involved in the crime, is still on the run, said police. They dumped Pal's body at a forest area in Pali, which was recovered by police on July 18.
Man assaults health workers for administering anti-measles vaccine to his kids
Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly “abusing and assaulting several health workers” for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to his two daughters, who were brought to the immunisation centre in Tauru by their mother, said officials on Thursday. Police said the man, who works as a driver, reached the vaccine centre, and first abused his wife for getting their daughters the vaccine, without his permission.
In 6 months, expect a smarter, more effective parking system in Chandigarh
Swift parking through FASTag, parking guidance system, license plate recognition and incentives for shopkeepers using designated spaces are in the offing, as the Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to revamp its parking management system. Before the tenure of the current parking contracts ends in January 2023, MC is planning to float fresh tenders by September/October to bring in advancements in the parking system as the next contracts come into effect next year.
Haryana govt architect caught for graft sent to judicial custody
Denying police remand, a local court on Thursday sent an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Disha Gupta, arrested by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for demanding a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh, to judicial custody. The three men, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Naresh Kumar, hailing from Hansi, Haryana, who were arrested for giving the bribe were also sent to judicial custody. The detailed order is awaited.
Man beaten to death in Dera Bassi
A resident of Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, died after being assaulted by a man during an argument over his daughter's matrimonial dispute on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Mangal Singh. The accused, an employee of the Zirakpur municipal council, Balkar Singh, was arrested on Thursday. Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said Mangal's daughter had married again after separating from her first husband due to some dispute.
