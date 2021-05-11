Mohali’s Covid cases break yet another record, tricity touches fresh peak

Mohali on Monday reported an all-time high of 1,382 Covid-19 cases, shattering its previous single-day record by 30%.

The district’s last peak was reported on May 5, when 1,056 people had tested positive.

With this, the tricity also touched a fresh peak of 2,612 infections, up from its last record of 2,527 cases on May 5, even though there was a dip in cases in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Monday.

Chandigarh reported 863 cases, 4% lesser than 895 on Sunday, while Panchkula logged 367 cases, 30% lower than 477 a day ago.

The daily tricity deaths, though down from 30 to 25, still remained high. Mohali again led the toll with 14 deaths, followed by seven in Chandigarh and four in Panchkula.

Over the past two weeks, the tricity has witnessed 20+ deaths as many as 12 times, hitting an all-time high of 38 on May 5.

Similarly, the cases have remained over 2,000 on 15 out of the 19 days since April 22 when the figure had first crossed the 2,000 mark.

23,096 cases active in tricity

The fresh cases took tricity’s active cases to 23,096, 6% higher than 21,793 on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s total cases reached 51,070, of which 8,653 patients are still getting treated at hospitals or in home isolation. A total of 714 persons were cured on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 41,842 (81%), but still behind the national average of 82.4%. Of the seven fatalities, six were females.

In Mohali, the active cases soared to a record 11,758. The cumulative cases stand at 56,140, of which 43,676 patients (78%) have been cured and 706 have died.

Panchkula’s caseload is lowest at 25,927. There are 2,685 active cases in the district, while the recoveries are 22.359 (88%) and 253 people have died.

Monday’s casualties in the district included an 84-year-old man from Railly, a 66-year-old man from Sector 11, a 60-year-old man from Sector 15 and a 58-year-old woman from Chandimandir.