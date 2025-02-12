MP Arora moves Bill to eradicate superstition, prohibit black magic

In a significant step towards eliminating harmful superstitions and ensuring public safety, Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora has introduced `The Prevention of Black Magic, Witch-Hunting, and Superstitious Practices Bill, 2024’ in the Rajya Sabha. This bill seeks to prohibit black magic, human sacrifice, witch-hunting, and other exploitative rituals that continue to harm individuals, particularly women, children, and marginalised communities. In a significant step towards eliminating harmful superstitions and ensuring public safety, Member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora has introduced `The Prevention of Black Magic, Witch-Hunting, and Superstitious Practices Bill, 2024’ in the Rajya Sabha. (HT File)

Arora stated that the need for such legislation has become even more urgent with the increasing instances of superstition-driven violence. Across India, numerous cases of witch-hunting, human sacrifice, and fraudulent healing practices continue to emerge, leading to severe physical and psychological harm, social ostracization, and, in extreme cases, death.

Adding to the severity of the problem is the rapid spread of superstitious beliefs through social media and digital platforms. He added that in today’s digital age, misinformation and fear-based narratives are being propagated widely through YouTube videos, WhatsApp forwards, Facebook groups, and other online forums, leading to mass hysteria and the normalization of such practices. Many self-proclaimed godmen, occult practitioners, and fraudsters exploit these platforms to claim supernatural abilities, promote rituals, and deceive people for financial or personal gain. The bill explicitly prohibits the advertisement and propagation of supernatural claims, magical remedies, and black magic-related services across all forms of media, including print, electronic, and digital platforms. Those found guilty of such activities will face strict penalties.

Further, he added that the bill proposes severe punishments for offenders, with imprisonment of up to 10 years for engaging in black magic, and life imprisonment or even the death penalty for those responsible for witch-hunting that results in grievous harm or death. It also mandates the establishment of a Special Enforcement Task Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate and prosecute such cases. Additionally, special courts will be set up for speedy trials, and a national register of offenders will be maintained to track repeat offenders.

A critical aspect of the bill is its focus on victim protection and rehabilitation. The legislation mandates the creation of a Victim Compensation Fund, ensuring a minimum of ₹5 lakh for affected individuals and ₹10 lakh for families of deceased victims. It also provides legal, medical, and psychological support for survivors and guarantees legal protection for whistleblowers who report such crimes.

“To address the root causes of superstition, the bill prioritizes awareness and education. Schools and educational institutions will be required to include scientific reasoning and critical thinking in their curriculum to counter misinformation. Media platforms, including television, radio, and digital channels, will be required to broadcast educational content to dismantle myths surrounding supernatural powers and occult practices,” said Arora.

“The introduction of this Private Member Bill is a crucial step towards addressing the deep-rooted issue of superstition-driven violence in India. By targeting both punitive action and preventive measures, this legislation aims to create,” he added.