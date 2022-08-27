Need to inculcate cultural values among youths: CM Khattar

: Hailing the role of religious institutions in preserving teachings and traditions taught by Sanatan Dharma, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday urged faith leaders to inculcate cultural and religious values among youths.

CM Khattar was addressing a gathering during Vishava Vaishnav Sammelan in Kurukshetra, organised to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada, the founder of Gaudiya Mission.

“India is the land of saints, mahatmas and prophets, who have united the country with the thread of unity in diversity. Hinduism is a religion, which has also emphasised beliefs. People followed Hinduism because of their faith and belief. We never harm anyone or belittle anyone’s faith,” Khattar said.

The chief minister urged religious leaders to motivate youths to connect with their religion and culture.

“Youths are the carriers of our culture. It should be ensured that the coming generations should progress not only religiously but also culturally by passing the beliefs coming from time immemorial to the next generation,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said that many times, various attempts have been made to destroy Indian culture but the religious institutions and faith played a pivotal role in safeguarding the tradition and cultural values. The teachings and values of Sanatan Dharma have been in existence since time immemorial and will exist eternally.

Meets family of late DSP Surender Singh

The CM also met the family members of late DSP Surender Singh, who was killed on July 19 when a truck of mining mafia that he had flagged down to stop, ran over him in Nuh.

Expressing his condolences to Surender’s wife the Kaushalya Devi, his son Siddharth and brother Ashok Bishnoi, the chief minister said that the state government stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and all possible cooperation will be extended to them. ENDS