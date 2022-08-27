Need to inculcate cultural values among youths: CM Khattar
: Hailing the role of religious institutions in preserving teachings and traditions taught by Sanatan Dharma, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday urged faith leaders to inculcate cultural and religious values among youths.
CM Khattar was addressing a gathering during Vishava Vaishnav Sammelan in Kurukshetra, organised to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Acharya Srila Prabhupada, the founder of Gaudiya Mission.
“India is the land of saints, mahatmas and prophets, who have united the country with the thread of unity in diversity. Hinduism is a religion, which has also emphasised beliefs. People followed Hinduism because of their faith and belief. We never harm anyone or belittle anyone’s faith,” Khattar said.
The chief minister urged religious leaders to motivate youths to connect with their religion and culture.
“Youths are the carriers of our culture. It should be ensured that the coming generations should progress not only religiously but also culturally by passing the beliefs coming from time immemorial to the next generation,” the chief minister said.
The chief minister said that many times, various attempts have been made to destroy Indian culture but the religious institutions and faith played a pivotal role in safeguarding the tradition and cultural values. The teachings and values of Sanatan Dharma have been in existence since time immemorial and will exist eternally.
Meets family of late DSP Surender Singh
The CM also met the family members of late DSP Surender Singh, who was killed on July 19 when a truck of mining mafia that he had flagged down to stop, ran over him in Nuh.
Expressing his condolences to Surender’s wife the Kaushalya Devi, his son Siddharth and brother Ashok Bishnoi, the chief minister said that the state government stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and all possible cooperation will be extended to them. ENDS
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
