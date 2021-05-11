Negative Covid report mandatory at Chandigarh airport

Air travellers need to produce a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate over two weeks old before boarding a flight at the Chandigarh International Airport.

Issuing the order, district magistrate Girish Dayalan said the airlines will be responsible for ensuring compliance. Also, all incoming passengers, headed to a destination in Punjab, need to install COVA mobile app before exiting the airport. They also necessarily need to keep their smart phone’s Bluetooth and GPS on.

Airlines have been directed to publicise this extensively to ensure this information is available to passengers well before departure. Any violation will invite action as per law.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) CEO will monitor compliance and report any deviations.