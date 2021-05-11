Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Negative Covid report mandatory at Chandigarh airport
Also, all incoming passengers, headed to a destination in Punjab, need to install COVA mobile app before exiting the airport. (ANI File Photo)
Also, all incoming passengers, headed to a destination in Punjab, need to install COVA mobile app before exiting the airport. (ANI File Photo)
chandigarh news

Negative Covid report mandatory at Chandigarh airport

Report should not be older than 72 hours; a vaccination certificate at least two weeks old can also be produced, as per order of the district magistrate
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:01 AM IST

Air travellers need to produce a negative Covid test report not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate over two weeks old before boarding a flight at the Chandigarh International Airport.

Issuing the order, district magistrate Girish Dayalan said the airlines will be responsible for ensuring compliance. Also, all incoming passengers, headed to a destination in Punjab, need to install COVA mobile app before exiting the airport. They also necessarily need to keep their smart phone’s Bluetooth and GPS on.

Airlines have been directed to publicise this extensively to ensure this information is available to passengers well before departure. Any violation will invite action as per law.

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) CEO will monitor compliance and report any deviations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.