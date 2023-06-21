Filthy toilets, rusty water-coolers plague Ludhiana’s vegetable market

Despite being one of the city’s major markets, the neglect of the basic facilities at the new vegetable market, near Jalandhar bypass, has raised concerns among the vendors as well as the consumers. A rusty water-coolers in the vegetable market in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/Ht)

With filthy toilets, rusty water-coolers and contaminated water, the market is in dire need of repairs. As per reports, there are over 2,500 vends and 400 commission agents in the market that sees a significant footfall every day.

Although the market committee supervisor visits the site every day to collect revenue, no action has been taken regarding its sanitation and other requirements. The market committee also collects a fee from the vendors for cleanliness.

As the mercury rises, the condition of water coolers and toilets in the market has become a cause of major concern. Out of the five water tanks at the facility, two have been rendered dysfunctional. Algae and dirt can be seen accumulated on the others as they continue to leak. A water tank near gate number two is missing altogether, leaving only its cover behind.

In the face of this neglect, members of the general public, along with drivers transporting produce from other states, are forced to quench their thirst with contaminated water.

Ashok Kumar, a vendor at the market, expressed his frustration and said that the water tanks were installed years ago under the supervision of the market committee secretary.

Visitors have raised concerns about unfit drinking water, saying that despite the substantial revenue generated from the market, authorities concerned have failed to provide basic facilities.

“Nobody knows when these tanks were last cleaned. We are compelled to either fetch water from our homes or purchase it. The absence of proper restroom facilities further compounds the inconvenience faced by us,” Kumar added.

Near the area of used by papaya sellers, another tank leaks water, dirtying the surrounding and wasting a significant quantity of water.

To make matters worse, the two washrooms at the site are in a dilapidated condition. The lack of sanitation and repair has made it nearly impossible to use these facilities. The repair work needed at the washroom near the area used by papaya sellers, constructed nearly 10 years ago, has also been overlooked.

Rachin Arora, vice-president of the market, pointed out that although the market is the largest in the area, it lacks basic amenities. Amid high temperatures, people are forced to drink hot and contaminated water.

“The market committee has been notified multiple times about the urgent need to improve water and restroom facilities, but no action has been taken,” he added.

Harjinder Singh, market committee secretary, acknowledged the problems. He said that he has discussed the issues with senior officials and new water-coolers will be installed soon.