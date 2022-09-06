Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post.
Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. “Kindly relieve me from the post of president Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee as I am unable to continue due to unavoidable compulsions of my circumstances,” she wrote to the Congress chief on Monday, with copy marked to party MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Mahila Congress’ acting president Netta D’Souza. Sodhi assured them that she will remain loyal to the party.
The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. “It was felt that the party’s women wing was not being consulted or taken into confidence. She was not seen in party meetings or programmes in recent weeks,” a party leader familiar with the development said. The state women wing president’s resignation, which came hours before the launch of the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on September 7, is being seen as a setback for the party in Punjab. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Sodhi, who was appointed to the post by the Congress president in November 2021, had pressed for tickets for women candidates in the state assembly polls. When her recommendations were ignored, she had publicly criticised the ticket allocation process.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
-
PSI scam: Karnataka court grants police 8-day custody of IPS officer Amrit Paul
A court here on Monday granted police custody of one of the main accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, ADGP Amrit Paul, for eight days. Read: What is the PSI scam that has triggered political storm in Karnataka? The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the custody of Paul. Paul's bail applications so far have been rejected by the court. Paul was ADGP Recruitment when the scam took place.
-
Bengaluru: 23-year-old woman electrocuted as she tries to cross waterlogged road
Electrocution has claimed yet another life in Bengaluru, this time that of a 23-year-old woman who became a victim of waterlogging due to heavy and incessant rainfall in the city. Akhila's was trying to cross a waterlogged road in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on her scooty, when she skidded and grabbed a nearby electric pole for support to avoid falling. Bengaluru saw four cases of electrocution in just over a month in April - May.
-
Odisha: Man who killed wife, dumped body in septic tank, arrested after 4 months
More than four months after Dasarath's killed his wife following a heated altercation and then dumped her body in a septic tank, police in Koraput district arrested a 52-year-old man on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Police in Koraput said they arrested Dasarath Sahu (52) on charges of murdering his wife Gouri Sahu (45) of Goudaguda village under Kakiriguma police station area after they had a heated altercation on April 18.
-
ED searches multiple locations in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out raids at over two dozen locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and Telangana after registering a money laundering case in Delhi's excise policy 2021-22, in which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is named as primary accused, people familiar with the development said. When asked if ED was going to conduct raids at his residence as well, Sisodia said he did not have any information on that.
