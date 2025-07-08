New mining policy: Expedite environmental clearances, Punjab minister tells officials

Punjab mines and geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Monday asked the officials of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to expedite environmental clearance procedures following the liberalisation of the mining sector under the new policy. Punjab mines and geology minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Monday asked the officials of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to expedite environmental clearance procedures following the liberalisation of the mining sector under the new policy. (Sourced)

Goyal stressed that with landowners now empowered to apply for environment clearances (EC) directly to SEIAA, all applications must be processed on priority basis with comprehensive support to ensure minimum processing time. He was presiding over a comprehensive workshop at MGSIPA, during which extensive discussions were held regarding various procedural bottlenecks encountered by the department in obtaining environment clearances. SEIAA members were briefed about the significant delays hampering the EC acquisition process. The authority acknowledged these concerns and provided firm assurance of expeditious resolution along with complete cooperation in streamlining the clearance mechanism.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders including additional chief secretary, mines and geology, Jaspreet Talwar, director, mines and geology, Abhijit Kaplish, district mining officers, members of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Coordinator Centre of Excellence, IIT, Ropar, and other relevant officials to address critical issues pertaining to environment clearances and district survey reports.

The workshop facilitated constructive dialogue between all stakeholders, resulting in identification of practical solutions to enhance operational efficiency. SEIAA members documented all raised issues and committed to implementing corrective measures at the earliest to ensure seamless processing of applications. Directing them to ensure round-the-clock vigilance against illegal mining activities, Goyal warned all the district mining officers and field officials that mobile phones of all officials must remain switched on throughout the night to enable immediate action against illegal mining operations and ensure 24x7 redressal of public grievances.