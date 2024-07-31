Nihangs hack shopkeeper to death over monetary dispute in Tarn Taran

Around half a dozen Nihangs on Tuesday killed a shopkeeper, 55, with sharp-edged weapons and left his son and another person injured at Patti town of Tarn Taran district over a monetary dispute, officials said. The accused are hailing from Goindwal Sahib falling in the same district. Area residents holding a protest demanding arrest of the assailants.

The incident took place in ward number 6. As per reports, six persons came in a car at 12 pm and entered the house of Shami Puri, who ran a grocery store and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. Shammi’s son Karan Puri and nephew Aman Puri were also injured in the attack.

The injured were admitted to the local civil hospital, where Shammi succumbed to his injuries, officials added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapoor said there was a monetary dispute between both the parties. “The assailants were demanding ₹1.75 lakh from the shopkeeper. After not getting the same, they attacked the family,” the SSP said. A video of the attack has also surfaced. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

Upset over the killing, the victim’s family staged a dharna in the town and said that they would not cremate the body till the accused were arrested. They also blocked the road. “My uncle had a dispute over a transaction of money with nihangs. A compromise had been reached 15 days ago at their dera in Goindwal Sahib. Despite the compromise, they attacked my uncle,” Aman Puri, deceased nephew, said.

Members of the grieving family also vandalised the hospital accusing the hospital staff of negligence in the treatment. Medical officers Dr Gagandeep Singh and Dr Akashdeep Singh said the victim died due to excessive bleeding.

Police officials, including SP (D) Ajayraj Singh and Patti DSP Kanwalpreet Singh, reached the crime spot and site of the dharna. They assured protesters that the accused had been identified and teams had been formed to arrest them. Till the filing of the report, police had yet to register an FIR.