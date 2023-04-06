First-ever Nili Ravi milking contest ends at GADVASU

The first-of-its-kind contest “Nili Ravi Milking Competition” concluded in Ludhiana on Thursday. It was organised by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, from April 4 to 6 to identify high milk yielding Nili Ravi Buffaloes and to encourage, and recognise such buffalo farmers in Punjab. Participants during the Nili Ravi Milking Competition in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Buffalo farmers with per animal milk yield of more than 15kg per day participated in this competition.

GADVASU director research JPS Gill attended the valedictory ceremony as chief guest. The buffalo owned by Gurlal Singh of Jamalpur Village, Tarn Taran, with average milk of 23.94kg was declared winner of the competition. The runner-up prize was awarded to the buffalo of Buta Singh of Chuhar Chak Village, Moga, with average milk yield of 21.45kg. Third prize was awarded to buffalo owned by Lahkbir Singh of Village Kohara, Ludhiana with average milk yield of 20.91kg.

Gill stated that such competitions play a pivotal role in identification and conservation of elite germplasm. Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education congratulated the winners and lauded their efforts for rearing buffaloes of high genetic merit. He informed that the university will conduct more such competitions to encourage breeding of top dairy animals, including Murrah buffaloes, Sahiwal cows, goats, etc. in the state.

Meanwhile, GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh stated that along with providing health care services to the livestock, the university has also started working on breed development through milking competitions.