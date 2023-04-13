No homework for students up to Class 2: Director School of Education Kashmir

After reducing the additional burden of schoolbooks, now there won’t be any homework for students up to Class 2 as per the instruction of the Director School of Education Kashmir (DESK). After reducing the additional burden of schoolbooks, now there won’t be any homework for students up to Class 2 as per the instruction of the Director School of Education Kashmir (DESK). (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

In a notification issued today, the educational institutions across Kashmir valley have been directed to follow the instructions adopted as per the New Education Policy, 2020.

The circular said for students up to Class 2, there won’t be any homework and for Classes 3,4 and 5 students there will be a limited homework and students will have to spend only two hours on homework every week.

The decision was taken by DESK after they felt that students as well as parents have to suffer due to excess homework. Many students don’t even get to play and socialise with their parents.

The circular said homework has caused stress not only to students but also their parents and students are unable to spend quality time at home and play. “This practice snatches the play time of child, parents’ quality time with child, and activities leading to socialisation with the family. This practice mars student’s creativity and there remains no space for a teacher to inculcate creativity, critical thinking and other 21st century skills among students as envisaged in the NEP-2020,” it says.

The circular further said that it’s often seen that homework beyond their capacity is being given to students while children should be given an opportunity for creative work at home in which they can take interest along with their family members.

“Children need to be encouraged to read books beyond curriculum at home. There is a need to discuss some of these books in the school. This will improve the reading habits of children,” it said.

The circular further said the total homework time as per the School Bag Policy, 2020, for primary classes shall be that no homework up to Class 2 and a maximum of two hours a week from Classes 3-5, for middle school (from Classes 6-8).

“A maximum of one hour a day (about five) to six hours a week), for secondary and higher secondary: “A maximum of two hours a day (about 10 to 12 hours a week).”

The order has also asked teachers to work together to plan and rationalise the amount of homework that they assign to students. “It is impressed upon the all the school heads (both government & private) to ensure that the homework to the students is given as per the School Bag Policy, 2020, replicated above and strictly adhere to the said schedule without any deviation,” the order said.

Last week, the education department abolished the use of school bags for ‘pre-primary classes’ in the Valley.

Parents for the last many years have been demanding reduction in the weight of school bags, especially in private schools where children were forced to carry heavy school bags.