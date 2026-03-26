Official’s suicide: Row erupts as Warring skips signing Congress MPs’ letter for CBI probe

Chandigarh: A political row erupted on Wednesday after state Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring deviated from his party line over the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of a state warehousing official, prompting a sharp reaction from the rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Punjab State Warehousing Corporation district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa died by suicide on March 21, accusing former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar of “harassment and coercion”.

Warring did not sign a letter written by Congress MPs — Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Dharamvira Gandhi and Gurjeet Singh Aujla — to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking a CBI inquiry.

“The past experience with CBI probes has not been very positive or encouraging. Under the BJP regime, the probe agency has lost its credibility,” Warring said.

BJP mounts attack

BJP leader and Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu launched a sharp attack on Warring, accusing him of betraying both Punjab and the victim’s family. He alleged that Warring is acting under the influence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“While Congress MPs and the leader of Opposition are demanding a CBI probe in Parliament as per the family’s wishes, the state president says he has no faith in the agency,” Bittu said, drawing parallels with “informers” used during British rule.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also targeted the Congress, terming it a “divided house” and alleging that while MPs were seeking a CBI probe, the state leadership was opposing it. He further alleged that the Congress leadership was in “cahoots” with chief minister Bhagwant Mann and claimed that despite public statements, no formal written request had been submitted to the Centre. Jakhar also alleged that a Congress MP had been warned by the CM against speaking on the issue.

Without naming Warring, Jakhar further alleged that Mann had contacted him a day before the opposition leaders held a joint protest march towards the CM’s residence. Warring did not join the protest but participated separately.

SAD joins offensive

Alleging that Warring and Mann are hand in glove, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that despite repeated claims in the Vidhan Sabha about corruption in bus tenders, the AAP government had failed to register FIRs. “Warring’s reluctance to demand a CBI probe in Randhawa’s death further indicates an understanding between him and the CM,” Sukhbir alleged.

Warring hits back

Defending his stand, Warring said that he is not opposed to a CBI probe. “If the victim’s family insists on a CBI inquiry, it should be conducted under the supervision of a high court or an apex court judge to ensure transparency,” he added.