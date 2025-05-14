Operation Sindoor: Adampur Airbase was in thick of action

Situated 25 km away from the district headquarters, Jalandhar, Adampur Air Force Station played a key role in ensuring a foolproof air defence during the conflict with Pakistan following May 7 Indian strikes on terror sites under Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing armed force personnel during his visit to Adampur Airforce Base in India's state of Punjab. (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Adampur airbase, a key facility of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Western Command, underlined its importance for India’s air defence system. PM Modi addressed the gathering saluting the air warriors with MiG-29 and S-400 air defence system visible in the background.

One of the senior officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “After the escalation of tensions post May 7, this particular airbase station stood guard strongly to thwart Pakistan’s plans of attacking India via drones and missiles.”

During their press briefing on May 10, the army authorities had said that Adampur airbase was among the IAF bases, including Pathankot, Bathinda and Udhampur, that were targeted by Pakistan on the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

Debris from a projectile launched by Pakistan towards the airbase was found in a residential area of Kanganiwal village in Jalandhar district early on May 9. A migrant labourer, Satinder Kumar, was injured in the incident and hospitalised. A few houses and vehicles in the area were damaged by the falling debris as the Indian air defence system neutralised the threats.

On May 12, the debris of an unidentified projectile laden with explosives was recovered from a generator room of a Markfed godown in Jalandhar’s Chuharwali village near the Adampur air base. The explosive was safely defused later.

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to stop military actions. India has, however, made it clear it has merely paused its operation and further action will be guided by Pakistan’s conduct.

An IAF official said the sole purpose of the PM’s visit was to boost the morale of the armed forces.

“The PM was briefed by the commanders of the IAF about the ongoing operation and its logistics, and preparations,” the senior official added.

He said that the PM’s visit was a clear message to Pakistan forces about India’s armed forces’ intent and readiness to deal with any such retaliation from the neighbour’s side in the near future.

The Adampur airbase came into existence in the early 50s as a part of India and IAF’s post-independence expansion strategy to reinforce India’s air defence and strike capabilities.

Situated nearly 100 km away from the India-Pakistan border, the air base played a crucial role in providing military aviation services during the Indo-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971. Even during the 1999 Kargil War, this particular base carried out key operations including targeting crucial enemy positions at high altitudes in the Kargil-Leh sector.

Applauding the valour and brave approach of the Indian Armed forces, PM Modi on Tuesday said the Indian defence forces have created history and made billions of Indians proud.

“When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy’s fort. When our missile reaches its target with a stunning sound, we tell the enemy about our powerful air defence system. Our air warriors and armed forces made millions of Indians proud and raised the pride of every Indian,” he said.

Sidelights

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Adampur airbase was kept highly confidential. Even the local civil and police administrations were caught unaware.

PM Modi landed at Adampur airport at around 6.15am and stayed at the airbase for nearly 50 minutes. It was only after PM Modi shared his visit’s information on his X account that the local administration came to know about it.

During his speech, the PM referred to India as the land of Gautam Buddha and cited Guru Gobind Singh’s famous quote: “Sawa lakh se ek ladaun, chidiya de naal baaz ladaun, tabai Gobind Singh naam kahun.”

Showering praise on Indian Army, PM Modi said “Wo kaayaron ki tarah chhip gaye lekin wo bhool gaye ki unhone jinhe lalkaara hai wo Hind ki Sena hai”

PM raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram