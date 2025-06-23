Orange alert in many Himachal dists as monsoon picks up pace

With monsoon increasing its pace in Himachal, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla, office has sounded an alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of the state till June 29. A man walks with umbrella amid rain in Mandi on Monday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Light to moderate rainfall continued across the state during the past 24 hours. Similar weather is likely to persist, with light to moderate rainfall expected at many places on June 24, 28, and 29, and at most locations on June 25 and 27. Isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected during this period.

For June 25, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, and Sirmaur districts. Several other districts will be under a yellow alert. The orange alert will continue on June 26 for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra. Additionally, Mandi district will be under an orange alert on June 27 for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Paonta Sahib (84.6 mm), followed by Kangra (36.8 mm), Baijnath (26.0 mm), Kothi (15.4 mm), Palampur (12.8 mm), Mandi (12.4 mm), Manali (9.4 mm), Shillaroo (9.0 mm) and Mehre Barsar (6.0 mm).

Maximum temperatures remained below normal by 2–4°C at many stations, while they were normal to near normal at a few locations, ranging between 21°C and 36°C. On the other hand, minimum temperatures were above normal by 2–3°C at many places, while some locations recorded normal to near-normal readings, with values ranging from 13°C to 27°C.

According to MeT department officials, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3°C, over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Subsequently, they are expected to fall gradually by 2–4°C, over the following 3–4 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next two days.