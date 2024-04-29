 Over 6 lakh MT wheat procured, ₹1.2-k cr paid: Ludhiana DC - Hindustan Times
Over 6 lakh MT wheat procured, 1.2-k cr paid: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2024 10:51 PM IST

The DC emphasised the administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that farmers did not face any problems during the entire operation

In a meeting to review the wheat procurement operations, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said procurement agencies had been instructed to lift all of their stocks to make more space available for the fresh produce arriving in the grain markets.

Ludhiana DC directed the officials to maintain the lifting pace regularly monitor the procurement operations. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The total crop arrival has reached 6,76,901.4 metric tonnes in the district. Out of which, the agencies have procured 6,18,013.45 MT of wheat.

The deputy commissioner said farmers have received payments worth 1,267.2 crore. She emphasised the administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that farmers did not face any problems during the entire operation.

Sawhney directed the officials to maintain the lifting pace regularly monitor the procurement operations. She asked the officials to ensure availability of drinking water, toilets, sanitisers, and other necessary facilities.

Administrative secy reviews wheat procurement

The administrative secretary Priyank Bharti reviewed the wheat procurement operations on Monday in the district. He expressed satisfaction over the purchase and lifting operations in the district. Bharti directed the officers to arrange tarpaulins and make arrangements in the markets to save the grains from inclement weather. He also held detailed deliberations on the status of payments to the farmers. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said 92% of the arrived stock had been procured by the agencies.

