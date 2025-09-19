Overseas scholarship scheme for SC students to study abroad: Punjab minister

Punjab cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur announced on Thursday that the state government will fully support children from low-income families who wish to pursue higher education abroad.Addressing the media here, Kaur explained that this overseas scholarship scheme is designed for students from Scheduled Caste communities and landless agricultural labourers. Punjab cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur

“We will select children whose parents have an annual income of less than ₹8 lakh,” Kaur stated while elaborating on the eligibility criteria for the scheme.

Aspiring students must have secured at least 60% marks in their graduation and must be under the age of 35. Additionally, there will be a 30% reservation for female aspirants, the social security minister stated.

The scheme includes a list of 500 top-ranked universities to which candidates can apply for admission.

The government will cover expenses such as visa fees, airfare, tuition fees, an annual maintenance allowance of ₹13.17 lakh per year, and a contingency allowance of ₹1.35 lakh, the minister noted.

”We will provide complete support to those wishing to pursue higher education abroad,” she emphasised.

Kaur mentioned that applications for the academic year 2025-26 can be submitted online at the portal nosmsje.gov.in from September 15 to October 24.

She stressed that this scheme will create new opportunities for Punjab’s talented youth without requiring parents to mortgage property for overseas education.

Kaur also announced that a two-month crash course for SC, BC (Backwards Classes), and minority students will be launched at the Ambedkar Institute in Mohali to prepare them for civil services. “Applications will be accepted offline and via email from September 17 to 26. Forty eligible candidates will be selected through an entrance exam on September 30,” she added.