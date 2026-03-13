Pak drone drops 2kg heroin in Jammu’s Bishnah

The J&K Police and the 101 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 2kg of heroin from a field near the border in Bishnah sub division of Jammu on Wednesday night. The recovery was made on the outskirts of Bahadurpur village under the jurisdiction of the Bishnah police station. (HT Representative)

The recovery was made on the outskirts of Bahadurpur village under the jurisdiction of the Bishnah police station.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding a suspicious drone drop, security forces launched a joint cordon-and-search operation late Wednesday evening. During the search, teams located a bag equipped with an attached rope and hook, containing multiple small packets of the contraband.

Preliminary investigation and the presence of the delivery apparatus suggest the consignment was air-dropped into Indian territory by a Pakistani drone. “The area is located just a few kilometres from the international border, and the packaging indicates a cross-border attempt to smuggle narcotics into the region,” an official said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 8, 21, and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Bishnah police station. The investigation is being led by SHO Inspector Rakesh Jamwal under the supervision of SDPO RS Pura and SP Headquarters Jammu.

Police officials said they are currently examining “backward and forward linkages” to identify the intended recipients of the consignment and the broader network involved in the smuggling ring.