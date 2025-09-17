Panchkula: MP reviews preparations for Ashwin Navratri fair at Mansa Devi temple

BJP Rajya Sabha member from Haryana, Rekha Sharma, on Monday chaired a meeting at the Mansa Devi temple auditorium to review preparations for the upcoming Ashwin Navratri Fair, scheduled to be held from September 22 to October 1. To maintain law and order, MP Sharma instructed the police department to set up check posts at various points and deploy officials and staff round-the-clock. (HT Photo for representation)

During the meeting, Sharma instructed officials to promote the use of indigenous products during the fair and put strict restrictions on single-use plastic. She said that every year, lakhs of devotees from across the country visit Mata Mansa Devi temple, Kali Mata temple (Kalka), and Chandi Mata temple to pay obeisance during Navratri. She directed that the Mansa Devi temple complex be kept clean and beautiful to provide devotees with a sacred and serene environment.

The MP emphasised that Mata Mansa Devi holds immense faith among devotees not only from Haryana but also from neighbouring states. To ensure smooth arrangements, she directed officials to complete all necessary preparations well in advance so that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Special provisions were also ordered for differently-abled persons and pregnant women.

To maintain law and order, MP Sharma instructed the police department to set up check posts at various points and deploy officials and staff round-the-clock. “Devotees should be allowed to have darshan in an organised manner through proper queues,” she added.

The MP directed the power utility (UHBVN) to ensure uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply with backup generators. The health department was told to deploy doctors and paramedical staff in shifts, along with two fully equipped ambulances at the fair site. Emergency linkages are to be established with local hospitals, GMCH-32, PGI Chandigarh, and other nearby facilities.

Fire officers were also asked to deploy adequate fire tenders, while Haryana Roadways and CTU officials were instructed to install route boards at bus stops for easy commuting. The public health engineering department was told to ensure round-the-clock clean drinking water, while the civic body and HSVP were directed to re-carpet roads, clean storage tanks, and conduct fogging and insecticide spraying.