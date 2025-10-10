Panchkula roads still cratered despite repair deadlines

Despite two deadline extensions by deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma, potholes continue to plague internal roads. A ground check by Hindustan Times, weeks after the second four-day extension, found several stretches still riddled with potholes. Entry points to the Sector 16 and Sector 9 markets are particularly damaged, with several potholes in just a 100-metre stretch (HT Photo)

While the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) have repaired most roads under their jurisdiction, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has struggled to fix potholes on internal sector roads.

HSVP is responsible for maintaining roads in Sectors 1, 3, 5, 6, 27, and 28, while PMDA oversees major sector-dividing and city roads. The internal sector roads fall under the jurisdiction of the MC, and the HSIIDC looks after the roads in the industrial area.

Despite the clear division of responsibilities, the condition of several internal roads remains poor, particularly in areas maintained by the MC. Entry points to the Sector 16 and Sector 9 markets are particularly damaged, with several potholes in just a 100-metre stretch. The entry road to Sector 5, near Rajhans Cinemas, is also in a poor state.

When contacted, MC commissioner RK Singh claimed repair work is ongoing. However, much of the work completed during the earlier seven-day deadline was concentrated around the Mansa Devi temple, reportedly in anticipation of VIP visits during Navratri. Even there, only partial repairs were completed, as the stretch toward Chandigarh remains broken.

The DC had initially assured chief minister Nayab Singh Saini that pothole repairs would be completed in three days. When the target was missed, civic body heads were summoned for a meeting on September 19 and given a four-day ultimatum, which has now also passed without full compliance.