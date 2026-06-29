Panchkula: Snatcher flees with gold chain

A 25-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by an unidentified motorcycle-borne snatcher in Sector 4, Panchkula, police said on Saturday. Complainant Chhavi Jain (25), a resident of Sector 4, said the incident occurred around 10.30 am while she was walking to a nearby temple. The accused, riding a silver Splendor motorcycle, snatched her gold chain from behind and fled the spot, she said. The Sector 5 police have registered an FIR under Section 304(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unknown accused. (HT File)

The Sector 5 police have registered an FIR under Section 304(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unknown accused. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the snatcher.