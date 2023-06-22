Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula youth posts photos with weapons on social media, held

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 22, 2023 03:01 AM IST

The youth, Sarthak, works as a computer operator in the office of Kalka SDM and lives in Sector 29, Panchkula; he is facing a case under the Arms Act

Posting pictures and videos of firing weapons on social media has landed a Panchkula youth in soup.

ASI Mukesh Kumar said he, along with a police team, was patrolling near the Morni T-point, Panchkula, where they were informed about pictures of weapons posted by a youth on social media. (Stock photo)
Police have arrested the youth, Sarthak, who works as a computer operator in the office of Kalka SDM and lives in Sector 29.

He is facing a case under the Arms Act, registered on the statement of ASI Mukesh Kumar, posted in Chandimandir.

The ASI said he, along with a police team, was patrolling near the Morni T-point, where they were informed about pictures of weapons posted by a youth on social media.

On checking the account, police found pictures of various weapons, including a revolver, a rifle and cartridges. In some videos and pictures, the youth and his friends were seen firing from the weapons.

As such, police traced the accused and booked him under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

