Panchkula: Man held for murdering wife for not conceiving child

Police on Sunday arrested a Bihar native on the charge of murdering his wife for failing to conceive a child.

The accused was identified as Manoj Kumar, a native of Himmat Patti village, failing under Sahibganj police station in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

His arrest came on the complaint of his wife’s brother Chandan Kumar, 30, also a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, who works in Bangalore.

In his complaint, Chandan said his younger sister, Ruby Kumari, married Manoj four years ago and they had been living at Abheypur village in Sector 19, Panchkula, for the past two years.

He alleged that Manoj had been picking fights with Ruby and also beating her up daily after getting drunk over not bearing a child. Apart from the physical attacks, he had been harassing her emotionally and mentally by threatening to abandon her and get married again.

Chandan said on January 13, his father informed him that Ruby had died in sleep. When he called up Manoj to enquire about the incident, he confessed to killing Ruby by her strangling her neck for failing to bear a child and said he was planning for a second marriage to continue his lineage.

While alerting the police about his sister’s murder, Chandan asked the police to preserve her body at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, and not get a post-mortem examination done until his arrival from Bangalore.

Based on his complaint, Manoj was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-20 police station.

Sector-20 station house officer (SHO) inspector Arun Kumar, the investigation officer, said “We have registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim’s brother. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is going on.”