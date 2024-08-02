Panchkula: Sarpanch attacked for getting liquor vend sealed

Police have booked three men for assaulting the sarpanch of Dhandardu village in Panchkula’s Barwala block for getting a liquor vend in the village sealed. Following the sarpanch’s statement, Panchkula police booked the accused under Sections 115 (2), 351 (2) and 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chandimandir police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Ravi Sharma, told police that a liquor vend was set up in 2023 in the fields of a village resident Shubkaran. But this year, the panchayat had unanimously decided not to open the liquor vend.

But despite the panchayat’s resolution, the excise department opened the vend. After a written communication from the panchayat, the department eventually sealed the unit. Owing to this, Shubhkaran’s family stopped getting rent.

On July 31, Sharma said the village chaupal and roads were to be inaugurated and he, along with other panchayat members, was making preparations.

Around 3.30 pm, Shubkaran’s son Anil, along with his accomplices Chaman and Sachin, arrived there on motorcycles and manhandled him. Hurling abuses, Chaman picked up a stone and hit him on the head.

As villagers intervened, the accused fled after issuing threats. Sharma alleged that the accused stopped him again while he was returning home and threatened him against filing a police complaint.

Taking cognisance of the attack, Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to immediately arrest the accused involved in the attack.