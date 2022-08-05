Panjab University’s teachers’ hopes for better service conditions dashed

Panjab University’s long wait to settle its financial and other related issues are likely to continue after the Union government on Wednesday confirmed that it has no intention to turn it into a central university.

Being an inter-state body corporate, the varsity receives fixed annual maintenance grants from both the Centre and Punjab with 6% yearly enhancement. But, over the years, the needs of the university have grown considerably, with the varsity having to resort to annual fee hikes. The varsity does not receive any developmental grant.

Many faculty members had said they were hoping that these issues will be resolved if it is converted into a central university.

With Punjab yet to implement the recommendations of UGC’s Seventh Pay Commission for revised pay scales, teachers haven’t received a pay hike since 2018. Even the retirement age of PU teachers is still 60 and many teachers believe that enhanced service conditions would attract and retain better talent for the university.

PU has already adopted the 6th Punjab pay commission for its non-teaching staff. However, they have not received the benefits, as the varsity has not received additional grant.

With over ₹326-crore liability due to implementation of revised pay scales for teaching and non-teaching staff on its mind, PU’s board of finance in March approved a ₹1,014-crore budget for the financial year 2022-23. It had also proposed an additional grant of ₹399 crore.

PU senator Dinesh Kumar said the university will probably suffer acute senior faculty crunch in most departments in the next five years. “The Centre’s decision has assured the Punjab government about PU’s status, which means it might not increase or provide grants. Students may also have to pay more fees in the coming years,” he said.

President of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) Mritunjay Kumar, said, “If the Punjab government thinks that PU is their legacy and is connected to their prestige, it is their duty to secure its future in terms of its development and growth.”

PU senator Rajat Sandhir, said PU is primarily the Centre’s responsibility and most teachers don’t want to get embroiled in the issue of its status, as long as service conditions and development needs are met. “The ministry of education needs to approve the syndicate’s recommendation to adopt UGC service conditions,” he said.

PU was established under Panjab University Act 1947. It has around 200 affiliated colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh, besides three regional centres and one rural centre in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON