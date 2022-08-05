Panjab University’s teachers’ hopes for better service conditions dashed
Panjab University’s long wait to settle its financial and other related issues are likely to continue after the Union government on Wednesday confirmed that it has no intention to turn it into a central university.
Being an inter-state body corporate, the varsity receives fixed annual maintenance grants from both the Centre and Punjab with 6% yearly enhancement. But, over the years, the needs of the university have grown considerably, with the varsity having to resort to annual fee hikes. The varsity does not receive any developmental grant.
Many faculty members had said they were hoping that these issues will be resolved if it is converted into a central university.
With Punjab yet to implement the recommendations of UGC’s Seventh Pay Commission for revised pay scales, teachers haven’t received a pay hike since 2018. Even the retirement age of PU teachers is still 60 and many teachers believe that enhanced service conditions would attract and retain better talent for the university.
PU has already adopted the 6th Punjab pay commission for its non-teaching staff. However, they have not received the benefits, as the varsity has not received additional grant.
With over ₹326-crore liability due to implementation of revised pay scales for teaching and non-teaching staff on its mind, PU’s board of finance in March approved a ₹1,014-crore budget for the financial year 2022-23. It had also proposed an additional grant of ₹399 crore.
PU senator Dinesh Kumar said the university will probably suffer acute senior faculty crunch in most departments in the next five years. “The Centre’s decision has assured the Punjab government about PU’s status, which means it might not increase or provide grants. Students may also have to pay more fees in the coming years,” he said.
President of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) Mritunjay Kumar, said, “If the Punjab government thinks that PU is their legacy and is connected to their prestige, it is their duty to secure its future in terms of its development and growth.”
PU senator Rajat Sandhir, said PU is primarily the Centre’s responsibility and most teachers don’t want to get embroiled in the issue of its status, as long as service conditions and development needs are met. “The ministry of education needs to approve the syndicate’s recommendation to adopt UGC service conditions,” he said.
PU was established under Panjab University Act 1947. It has around 200 affiliated colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh, besides three regional centres and one rural centre in Punjab.
-
1,800 new buses to be added to Haryana Roadways’ fleet
Haryana transport minister Moolchand Sharma said 1,800 new buses, including 550 electric buses, will soon be added to the fleet of the Haryana Roadways to provide better transportation facilities to people in the state. He said the government was committed to increasing the number of buses of the Haryana Roadways and now the strength of buses has been increased to 5,400. He said 826 buses have already been made operations under the kilometre scheme.
-
Facing ED, tax probe heat, rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi makes a ‘safe switch’
Facing prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, the decision of former Congress MLA from Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi to jump on the BJP bandwagon seems to be an outcome of political expediency. A lookout notice is issued to ensure that a person required for investigations by law enforcement agencies does not leave the country.
-
New barracks at Attari border thrown open for BSF personnel
The Land Ports Authority of India has thrown open the newly constructed barracks at Attari border for accommodation of Border Security Force personnel, who are presently staying at the Khasa headquarters, which is around 20km from the International Border. LPAI's chairman Aditya Mishra handed over the accommodation to the BSF in the presence of additional director general PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday.
-
VB arrests JE for accepting ₹25,000 bribe in Jalalabad
FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.
-
US officials probing claims of turbans of Sikhs being confiscated at Mexico border
Washington : US government officials are investigating complaints that Sikh migrants had their turbans confiscated by border police agents at the Mexico border as they sought asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona sent a letter on Monday to US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, saying that the organization had documented almost 50 cases since June in which agents confiscated turbans, denouncing the seizures as “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics