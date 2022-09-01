Park to be named after Gita in Canada
An official of Kurukshetra Development Board said a resolution in this regard was passed by the council of Brampton and a Krishna-Arjuna Chariot will also be established there
: Kurukshetra Development Board Honorary secretary Madan Mohan Chhabra has said that a park will be named as Gita Park in Brampton city of Canada.
He said that a resolution in this regard was passed by the council of Brampton and a Krishna-Arjuna Chariot will also be established there. The park is spread over 3.75-acres of land.
Talking to media, Chhabra claimed that Swami Gyananand had gone to Canada about two months ago and had discussed with the mayor and Counselor of Brampton to name the park as Gita Park.
Expressed gratitude to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and all the counselors, he said this project will definitely promote the International Gita Festival in a country like Canada.
He said that three-day of International Gita Mahotasava will start at Parliament Hill, Ottawa on September 16. The teachings of the holy book Gita will be discussed in this Parliament. A shobha yatra will be carried out in Downtown Toronto on September 18. ENDS
