Patchy spells bring 25.8 mm rain in Chandigarh, more on the cards today
The rain spells brought Chandigarh’s maximum temperature down from 33.5°C on Friday to 32.1°C on Saturday, but it was still 1.1 degrees below normal
The city recorded 25.8 mm rain on Saturday, with the pattern of variable amounts of rain in different areas continuing from Friday.
Chances of rain are likely on Sunday as well and are expected to continue into the coming week.
Of the total 25.8 mm rain recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory in Sector 39 on Saturday, 21.4 mm rain was received between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. At the airport observatory, 23.2 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am and none for the rest of the day.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The variations in rain between various areas is caused by difference in cloud density over the city. This is common towards the latter part of the monsoon season.”
A total of 667.8 mm rain has been recorded in the city during the monsoon season till now. This is 1.5% excess than the normal figure till August 20, as per IMD.
Meanwhile, the rain spells brought the maximum temperature down from 33.5°C on Friday to 32.1°C on Saturday. But it was still 1.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 27.2°C to 26.9°C, 3.7 degrees above normal. Humidity hovered between 71% and 91%.
Over the next three days, highs and lows of 33°C and 26°C, respectively, are expected.
-
Chandigarh shocker: Double-murder convict stabs niece to death for talking to boys
A double-murder convict stabbed The accused, Satbir Singh, hailing from Jhajjar, Haryana's 22-year-old niece to death in front of her mother at their Sector-41 house on Saturday morning. She lived in a government house with her widowed mother Nirmala and brother Deepak Malik. The police were alerted and a severely injured Anjali was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16. But she was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Satbir fled from the house.
-
HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into death of former chief justice’s grandson
The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the grandson of a former chief justice. Sandhu was the grandson of late justice Mehar Singh, who was the seventh chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court and remained in office from May 1966 to August 1970. There could have been a number of people who wanted him dead.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases slip to 81, lowest in over five weeks
The tricity recorded 81 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday in a sharp slide from 171 cases the day before. Saturday's tally was lowest since 69 cases on July 11, following which the figure had remained over 100 for 39 consecutive days. Chandigarh logged 51 infections, down from 84 on Friday. Mohali saw its cases dropping from 63 to 21, while Panchkula recorded only nine new cases after 24 the previous day.
-
CBI should probe liquor policy in Punjab: BJP
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party have brought disrepute to Anna Hazare and Mahatma Gandhi by joining hands with liquor mafias in the Capital and Punjab. Chugh said that Kejriwal exploited the reputation of Anna Hazare to gain power but soon joined hands with liquor mafias “as has been established by the CBI FIR and raids on Manish Sisodia's residence”.
-
Punjab Congress leaders to present themselves before vigilance, say fed up of vendetta politics
Punjab Congress on Saturday declared that its entire state leadership will present itself before the vigilance bureau on Monday at 11am as it was fed up of the daily dose of allegations against its leaders by the government. The Congress leaders also sounded a stern warning to all officials involved in investigation, asking them to “beware of overstepping their brief as eventually they have to serve and stay in Punjab only”.
