Patchy spells bring 25.8 mm rain in Chandigarh, more on the cards today



Published on Aug 21, 2022 02:08 AM IST

The rain spells brought Chandigarh’s maximum temperature down from 33.5°C on Friday to 32.1°C on Saturday, but it was still 1.1 degrees below normal

A scooterist caught in the rain in Sector 20, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city recorded 25.8 mm rain on Saturday, with the pattern of variable amounts of rain in different areas continuing from Friday.

Chances of rain are likely on Sunday as well and are expected to continue into the coming week.

Of the total 25.8 mm rain recorded at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory in Sector 39 on Saturday, 21.4 mm rain was received between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. At the airport observatory, 23.2 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am and none for the rest of the day.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The variations in rain between various areas is caused by difference in cloud density over the city. This is common towards the latter part of the monsoon season.”

A total of 667.8 mm rain has been recorded in the city during the monsoon season till now. This is 1.5% excess than the normal figure till August 20, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, the rain spells brought the maximum temperature down from 33.5°C on Friday to 32.1°C on Saturday. But it was still 1.1 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 27.2°C to 26.9°C, 3.7 degrees above normal. Humidity hovered between 71% and 91%.

Over the next three days, highs and lows of 33°C and 26°C, respectively, are expected.

