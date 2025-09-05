People evacuated after Jhelum breach its embankments in central, south Kashmir

Thousands of people were evacuated or moved to safer places after large swathes of land and residential areas were flooded when Jhelum river and its tributaries overflowed and breached its embankments across south and central Kashmir on Thursday. NDRF personnel evacuate flood-affected people during rescue operations in Zenpora area of Pampore , on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

After Jhelum crossed the danger mark in south Kashmir’s Sangam and Srinagar’s Ram Munshi Bagh, the water level in the river -- meandering from south to north Kashmir through Srinagar -- was still above the danger mark, though slowly receding owing to improvement in weather conditions.

Large low lying areas of south Kashmir particularly in Anantnag and Pulwama districts were filled with flood water during the night while Jhelum breached in central Kashmir’s Budgam district prompting the authorities to evacuate people to safer locations.

Chief minister Omar, after his return from Delhi, immediately took a review of the flood situation along with officials and visited some of the inundated areas in Srinagar.

“Owing to rains, the Jhelum level increased and caused a breach flooding (some of) these areas. Thank god, people were evacuated from their homes on time as administration was on ground. There was no loss of life but there has been loss of property,” Omar said.

Around 9,000 people were evacuated from Budgam district when three villages were flooded due to breach in Zoonipora and Shalina.

In the wee hours flood waters had entered Shalina, Rakh Shalina, and Baghi Shakirshah villages due to this breach in the River Jhelum bund near village Zoonipora. However, residents of these villages were safely evacuated during the night to designated rescue centres and safer locations.

“Early this morning, breaches occurred in the Jhelum embankments at Zonipora in Budgam, resulting in flooding of nearby areas. However, as a precautionary measure, we had already evacuated around 9,000 people last night, which helped in preventing any loss of life,” said Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg.

People in seven hamlets of Srinagar, adjoining the Budgam, were also asked to leave their houses after the Budgam breach flooded the areas. “As a pre-emptive and precautionary measure, residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh, Mehjoornagar are advised to evacuate these areas and move to safer places,” the district administration said in an announcement.

Garg along with police and deputy commissioners visited the flood affected areas. The Kashmir administration has established 300 relief centres across the valley where people are being relocated from flood affected areas.

He added that relief and rescue teams, including personnel from the SDRF, NDRF, police, and revenue departments, are actively engaged in operations in affected low-lying areas, ensuring timely assistance to residents. “So far there has been no loss(of life). We have to remain alert because water level are above the danger level and people need to evacuate where ever our disaster teams are suggesting as such. Relief shelters have been established in safer zones,” he said.

He further added that the weather conditions have started to improve, especially in south Kashmir, and most areas are currently experiencing clear skies. “Water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh are receding, which is a positive sign,” he stated.

In south Kashmir as well, people were moved to safer areas and were also evacuated by the police and disaster relief teams after spillover of Jhelum in low lying areas particularly in Pulwama district.

Pulwama deputy commissioner Basharat Qayoom said that Kadlabal in Pampore was affected by the breach in Jhelum while some 90 other locations were inundated owing to spillover of the river at various places. “Some 500-600 families have moved to relief centres while many more families have gone to safer places staying with their relatives and other places owing to inundation of some 90 locations in the district. In Kadlabal, some 35 households were affected by the breach in Jhelum (which happened at neighbouring Budgam) and we had evacuated them in advance,” Qayoom said.

“By and large, the water level is receding. There is also flooding of fields and orchards of which we will be assessing that in coming days,” he said.

Announce relief package: Omar urges Centre

Chief minister Omar Abdullah sought a relief package from the centre for both J&K divisions affected by the floods.

“For assessment of losses, a team is being sent from the centre for assessment of losses in Jammu. I am going to write a letter to Union minister Amit Shah to request him to send that team to Kashmir as well. Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora- wherever there has been losses of property due to floods or losses to agriculture, there should be assessment and relief package from Centre,” he said.

Omar also raised questions to the previous governments and dispensations as to why no steps were taken after the devastating 2014 floods. “We also have to question what has been done in the past 11 years (after the 2014 floods). After the 2014 floods, we had prepared a package according to which Jhelum and flood channels’ carrying capacity would be increased through dredging. But unfortunately, these 11 years have gone to waste,” he said.

“Srinagar city was almost saved from floods, although some areas like Lasjan were flooded. Still we see there have been a lot of losses like in Kulgam and in Srinagar also. If we had taken proper steps and Jhelum and flood channels were dredged, these situations would not have happened. Somehow in these 11 years our rulers were negligent. We will have to seek answers to this negligence,” he said.

J&K govt puts restriction on trekking activities

In a recent communication, Gulmarg tourism assistant director has put restrictions on trekking activities in Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara districts. The order has asked trekkers to seek permission before any trekking activities in these districts.

After heavy rainfall especially in south Kashmir and upper reaches, many parts in the Valley are facing flood like situation, though improvement in weather has brought a hope.

The order said that restrictions has been imposed due to the ongoing weather situation across Kashmir and for safety of the people as well as the trekkers.

Though for longer trekking journey’s it was obligatory to seek the permission, however for short treks, no such prior permission was required. However, as per this new order, even for shorter treks, the government has asked people to seek proper permission from the concerned authorities.

“This is a measure which has been taken for the time due to the weather conditions. This was necessary as of late many people go for shirt trekking without seeking permission especially youths,” said a government officer associated with tourism department. “The primary aim is to safeguard lives of trekkers and common people.”

The order said that violators will be responsible for their own safety and order will be imposed strictly.