PM Modi’s third term will transform India’s economy: Sanjay Tandon

BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, Sanjay Tandon, on Tuesday said only his party had the capability to form a stable government. Union minister Nitin Gadkari will address a gathering on May 22 at Baba Makhan Shah Lobana Bhawan, Sector 30, to support Sanjay Tandon. (HT file photo for representation)

Tandon said, “In the current scenario, only the BJP can ensure a stable government, which is crucial for accelerating and completing pending development projects.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He highlighted the progress made during the decade-long tenure of the Modi-led central government, mentioning numerous development projects. While promising other schemes, Tandon said, “The BJP plans to implement many more initiatives once the Modi government is re-elected for a third consecutive term on June 4,” he added.

He further claimed that PM Modi’s third term would transform India’s economic landscape. While alleging his competitors, Tandon said “In contrast, the INDI-Alliance is a coalition of self-serving parties like Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, lacking a clear agenda. Internal conflicts are rampant within the alliance, with many leaders aspiring to be Prime Minister even before the elections.”

“When there are so many conflicting interests and ideologies, how can one expect stability from such an alliance,” remarhed Tandon. “On the other hand we have Modi who is a towering leader who has in two terms proved his mettle as not just a PM but also as a statesman who has considerable clout globally too,” he said.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, he said, “The alliance has no leader to talk about, let alone anyone who has the capability to be projected as the PM face.”

While addressing the voters, the saffron party candidate said, “I call upon all voters to turn out in large numbers and aim for a 90 percent voting turnout, setting a new record.” Tandon added, “A vote for me will mean a vote for PM Modi.”

Union Minister Gadkari to address public meeting

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will address a gathering on May 22 at Baba Makhan Shah Lobana Bhawan, Sector 30, to support Sanjay Tandon. The polls are scheduled on June 1.

BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “Prime minister Narendra Modi is also expected in the last week of the month as the date is yet to be confirmed.”

In the coming days BJP MP Ravi Kishan is also said to be in the city for wooing migrants, who mostly reside in colonies and constitute around 3 lakh votes out of the 6.47 lakh voters in Chandigarh.

From Congress and AAP, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat will be in Chandigarh on May 25, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also expected during the last week.