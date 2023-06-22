Janta gang made another murder bid on bar owner within a fortnight: Chandigarh Police

Police probe into the May 26 murder bid on a Sector 26 bar owner has revealed that even after arresting three of the six men involved in the conspiracy to eliminate their target, two other members of the same gang made a second attempt within a fortnight. A team of Chandigarh Police operation cell had arrested three shooters from outside the bar when they had reached there to kill the bar owner on May 26. (Stock photo)

Police said the shooters were operating on the directions of gangster Gurjant Singh, alias Janta, brother of Jaspreet Singh Jassi, who, along with gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, was killed in an encounter in Kolkata in 2021. According to police, Gurjant, who resides in Australia, now runs his brother’s gang.

Now, sources revealed that two turbaned men were sent outside the bar by Janta on June 10, but they could not execute their plan.

Both the men were captured in CCTV cameras installed near the spot.

“A day after the two suspects were captured in the CCTV cameras, UT police gave protection to the bar owner. Two gunmen were deployed with him the next day,” a cop stated.

According to sources, the gang was targeting the bar owner for refusing to pay extortion money.

They added that the gang members, who had earlier made a failed attempt to kill the bar owner, used a hideout near the Mohali-Chandigarh border for two months.

Out of the six people involved, three – Shamsher Singh, 25, of Dakha, Ludhiana; Vikram, 21, of Sonepat, Haryana; and Ranbir Singh, 20, alias Kaka of Dhanola, Barnala, Punjab – were nabbed by last month.

“Vikram, who was in direct touch with Gurjant, had collected four pistols from Noida and two from Mohali-Kharar road. Vikram doesn’t know who dropped off the weapons. He was just asked to collect both the bags. Vikram was earlier booked in a murder and Arms Act case in Gohana, Haryana, in April 2023, where he had pumped 18 shots into the victim’s head. Shamsher was booked in two assault cases in Mullanpur, Dakha, Ludhiana,” an officer privy to the matter said.

The officer added that the other three men who managed to evade police arrest didn’t make any contact with each other after the murder bid.

Accused carried out recce on May 19

Sources claimed a total of six people were involved in the conspiracy to eliminate their target. Four men were captured in CCTV cameras carrying out a recce in Sector 26 at 9.17 pm on May 19.

Moreover, gunshots were fired outside a club in Sector 5, Panchkula, on June 17, days after its management started receiving extortion calls. Preliminary probe had revealed that the extortion calls were being made at the behest of Janta.

