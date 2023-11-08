close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police recover 4 loaded AK magazines, ammo in Samba

Police recover 4 loaded AK magazines, ammo in Samba

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 08, 2023 07:32 AM IST

Samba senior superintendent of police Benam Tosh said the rusted magazines and bullets indicated that they were dumped in a pond long time ago

Police on Tuesday recovered four loaded magazines of AK-47 assault rifle and some loose live rounds from a pond in Samba district’s Jakh on Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials.

Jammu and Kashmir police recover live rounds along the Jammu-Pathankot highway during cleaning of a pond, in Samba on Tuesday. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir police recover live rounds along the Jammu-Pathankot highway during cleaning of a pond, in Samba on Tuesday. (ANI)

Samba senior superintendent of police Benam Tosh said the rusted magazines and bullets indicated that they were dumped in a pond long time ago.

Official sources said, “It appeared that the consignment was dumped by some terror operatives, to be used in a terror attack.”

Search and cordon op in Rajouri

Security forces launched cordon and search operations late on Monday in three places of Rajouri district.

“Last night at about 1100 hrs (11 pm), a cordon and search operation was launched by the special operations group Rajouri along with Army’s 43 RR and 60 RR besides 9 Para in Dharsakri and Kala Lata due to suspicious movement seen in the areas,” said an intelligence official.

Another search operation was launched in general area of Kandi at village Mandir Gala.

The searches were conducted by SOG Rajouri, CRPF’s 72 battalion along with army’s 43 Rashtriya Rifles.

However, nothing was found in the searches so far, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
