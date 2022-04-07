Power minister in Delhi over looming coal crisis

Power minister Harbhajan Singh met Union minister for coal and mines Pralhad Joshi at Parliament House in the national capital, also calling on RK Singh, Union minister for power and new & renewable energy to discuss the concerns of the state over the ongoing coal crisis and power- related issues on Wednesday.

The Punjab power minister stated that the state witnesses maximum power demand during the paddy season and they have to run all units of thermal power stations to meet the demand.

The maximum demand is likely to exceed 15,000 MW in the ensuing paddy season. The minister also expressed concern over supply of less coal rakes.

He requested the Union coal minister to allocate 20 lakh MT additional coal for state sector plants and transfer of 30 lakh MT of coal from the PSPCL to the IPPs namely Nabha Power Ltd (NPL) and Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) under the ‘Flexibility Policy’ during the paddy season.

He demanded the supply of at least 19 rakes daily to Punjab. The Union coal minister assured him that adequate coal rakes will be allocated to Punjab.

The Punjab minister said due to ongoing countrywide coal crisis, the power plants in the state will face acute shortage of coal during the paddy season.