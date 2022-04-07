Power minister in Delhi over looming coal crisis
Power minister Harbhajan Singh met Union minister for coal and mines Pralhad Joshi at Parliament House in the national capital, also calling on RK Singh, Union minister for power and new & renewable energy to discuss the concerns of the state over the ongoing coal crisis and power- related issues on Wednesday.
The Punjab power minister stated that the state witnesses maximum power demand during the paddy season and they have to run all units of thermal power stations to meet the demand.
The maximum demand is likely to exceed 15,000 MW in the ensuing paddy season. The minister also expressed concern over supply of less coal rakes.
He requested the Union coal minister to allocate 20 lakh MT additional coal for state sector plants and transfer of 30 lakh MT of coal from the PSPCL to the IPPs namely Nabha Power Ltd (NPL) and Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) under the ‘Flexibility Policy’ during the paddy season.
He demanded the supply of at least 19 rakes daily to Punjab. The Union coal minister assured him that adequate coal rakes will be allocated to Punjab.
The Punjab minister said due to ongoing countrywide coal crisis, the power plants in the state will face acute shortage of coal during the paddy season.
Ludhiana | Chief vigilance officer inspects records at LIT office
Acting on complaints of alleged malpractices in e-auction of properties during the Congress regime, local bodies department's chief vigilance officer Rajiv Sekhri visited Ludhiana Improvement Trust office in Feroze Gandhi market on Wednesday and checked its records. The vigilance department is also conducting inquiry into the allotment of Orient Cinema Site and a number of plots allotted by LIT under local displaced persons category.
When poll fever goes high, so does power theft
The power theft figure has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark a year. There has been an increase of more than 56 per cent in the number of feeders where losses are more than 50 per cent in a span of nine months. Overall there are 3,308 feeders in Punjab where line losses exceed 15 per cent. There are 12 divisions in seven circles of Punjab where losses are more than 25 percent.
Ludhiana | MC officials on toes as Swachh Survekshan team starts inspections
Municipal corporation employees remained on their toes as inspections under Swachh Survekshan 2022 commenced on Wednesday. A third-party team, comprising five to six persons, tasked by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to conduct the annual cleanliness survey, visited various parts of the city, including sewer treatment plants, community and public toilets, main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road among other areas.
Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects Malhar Road, deliberates on road widening
With visitors and shopkeepers on Malhar road facing trouble due to traffic congestion and rising parking issues, Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with chief engineer of local bodies department Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site on Wednesday and deliberated upon the steps that can be taken to widen the road. Officials, along with the legislator, also visited Sarabha Nagar main market to discuss the steps to increase the parking area.
PTC MD held on complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant
Strap: On complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant, who was rescued by HC-appointed warrant officer last month The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that sNancy Ghummanwas harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show. After releasing the detainee, the warrant officer had submitted the report.
