Press Club of India demands probe against J&K Police over ‘harassment’ of journalist
The Press Club of India (PCI) on Thursday strongly castigated and sought an inquiry against the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly harassing Kashmir journalist Shahid Tantray for his reportage.
The body expressed concern about a series of incidents of harassment and intimidation against journalists who are “not toeing” the government line.
It has demanded the intervention of the Union government and the territory’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in the matter.
“The J&K police threatening against Tantray to stop reporting against the government or else face consequences refreshes the memory of the Emergency era of ’75,” the PCI said in a statement issued on Twitter.
Kashmir journalist working with ‘The Caravan’, Shahid Tantray on Wednesday accused the Jammu and Kashmir Police of consistently harassing him and his family since the publication of his two stories in the magazine in February and June. However, the police said that they have received a complaint about his latest story “False Flags”, which names people in a “mischievous manner”.
While the first story was on the state of press freedom in Kashmir, the second story which was published on June 1 titled “False Flags” was on the army’s alleged “secretive role” in the “hyper-nationalist” protests in the region.
The PCI demanded an immediate inquiry against the police for “unleashing criminal intimidation” against Tantray and the latter be reinstated in Srinagar as a reporter.
“We are concerned about the depressing trends of a series of incidents of harassment and intimidation against journalists who are not toeing the government line of thinking on public policy matters,” the body said.
Tantray has alleged that police visited his house a week before his first story on the media crackdown was published on February 1 and then called his father when his second story was published on June 1.
“…Between my first story on the crackdown on the freedom of the press in Kashmir and the second story on the army’s role in nationalistic protests in Kashmir, my family and I have been consistently harassed by the police,” he alleged.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics