Punjab: 12kg heroin seized as cops bust cross-border smuggling racket in Faridkot, 2 held

Faridkot police have dismantled an international drug trafficking network linked to Pakistan-based smugglers and arrested two key operatives, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. The police have also recovered 12.1 kg of heroin from them. The seized heroin. (HT)

The DGP said the arrested accused have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Jhariwala village in Faridkot, and Kadar Singh, from Waan village in Ferozepur.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the duo had direct links with smugglers operating from across the border, pointing to a larger transnational network.

The heroin was seized from Jhariwala village under the jurisdiction of police station Sadar Faridkot, following a two-week-long operation,” the DGP said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain said that initial findings indicate that drones were used by Pakistan-based smugglers to drop heroin consignments into Indian territory. The arrested individuals were responsible for receiving and further distributing the contraband.

A case has been registered under Sections 21 and 23 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar police station, Faridkot.

Authorities said further investigation is ongoing to trace other members of the network and dismantle the wider supply chain.