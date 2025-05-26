Punjab: 3 members of Ashish Chopra gang held in double murder case

Three criminals associated with the Ashish Chopra gang have been arrested in connection with a double murder case in Punjab, police said on Sunday. Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Sigh said the accused were involved in multiple crimes. (HT File)

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mannu and Ramandeep Singh, both residents of Ferozepur, and Sonu, a resident of Faridkot. They were allegedly involved in the murders of Rishabh and Shalu due to gang rivalry between the Nata gang and Ashish Chopra gang, the DGP said.

Three pistols along with seven live cartridges and four shells were recovered from their possession, the DGP added.

The DGP said the arrests has also led to the cracking of another murder case, in which a person identified as Yotham was killed, with Manpreet Mannu being the main shooter in the case.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates of this gang and establish backward and forward linkages, he added.

Sharing details of the operation, additional director general of police, anti-gangster task force, Promod Ban said, “Acting on specific intelligence, AGTF teams led by DSP Rajan Parminder along with Ferozepur Police raided the hideout of Ramandeep Singh and Sonu in village Gulabe Wala in Sri Muktsar Sahib. The accused attempted to flee and opened fire at the police team but were apprehended after a chase.”

“In a separate operation, Mannu was intercepted in Ferozepur, where he opened fire at the police team in a bid to escape. In retaliatory fire, the accused sustained a bullet injury and was arrested,” the ADGP said.

In this regard, a separate case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at City Ferozepur police station.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Sigh said the accused have a criminal background and were involved in multiple heinous crimes, including the recent double murder case. “Further investigations are ongoing, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days,” the SSP added.