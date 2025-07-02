Punjab: Bhucho DSP’s asst reader held for taking 1-lakh bribe

BATHINDA: The vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a personal security officer (PSO) attached to Bhucho deputy superintendent of police (DSP), red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh on Tuesday. The accused in VB custody in Bhucho.

The accused has been identified as the head constable Raj Kumar, who was also working as the assistant reader to DSP Ravinder Singh.

Kumar was arrested from the DSP office area, which is located on the premises of the women’s police station, located near the district administrative complex (DAC).

VB inspector Amandeep Singh Brar told reporters that the cash was recovered from the official vehicle of the Bhucho DSP.

“A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Raj Kumar at VB’s police station of Bathinda range. More officials would be nominated in the case if an investigation leads to the involvement of more people in the case,” said the VB official.

In a statement, VB authorities said the accused police official has been arrested following a complaint filed by a resident of Kalyan Sukha village in tehsil Nathana of Bathinda.

It stated that the complainant approached the VB alleging that due to a dispute over agricultural land, the opposite party had registered a false case against her husband and both her sons at the Nathana police station.

After her representation, the Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) marked the complaint to the Bhucho DSP to probe the matter.

“Subsequently, Raj Kumar, reader, made two phone calls from the complainant’s mobile phone and informed her that he had spoken to the DSP regarding this re-investigation and only the DSP’s signature on the report was pending. To get the FIR cancelled, he demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh,” reads the VB statement.

It further added that the accused Raj Kumar told the complainant that ₹one lakh should be paid immediately as the first instalment so that he could get the work done.

“The complainant recorded this conversation on her mobile phone and submitted it to the VB. After verification of the complaint, a VB team from Bathinda range laid a trap and apprehended HC Raj Kumar while accepting the bribe,” adds the statement.

Block officer caught red-handed taking ₹13k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested George Masih, block officer, posted at the block development and panchayats office (BDPO), Amritsar, while accepting ₹13,000 bribe.

VB official spokesperson said the accused was arrested following a complaint lodged by a resident of Bikraur village in Amritsar district.

“The complainant had approached the VB alleging that he wanted to contest panchayat elections from his village in 2024 but could not do so, as a notice declaring him defaulter was issued against him by block officer, Ajnala, stating that he had not cleared outstanding dues of government land measuring four kanals and an FIR would be registered against him in this regard. As per the complaint, the accused asked the complainant that if he wanted to get his name stuck off from the defaulter list and also to get a correction in the revenue record, he had to pay a bribe of ₹13,000,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that after preliminary verification of this complaint, a team from the VB unit, Amritsar, laid a trap and apprehended the accused while he was accepting a bribe.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Amritsar range. The accused would be produced before the court on Wednesday, and further investigation into this case was under progress, the spokesperson said.