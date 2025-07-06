Punjab: Brother of Moose Wala’s alleged shooter killed in Amritsar

Three unidentified assailants on Saturday killed the younger brother of gangster Jagrup Singh Rupa, one of the shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022, police said. According to police, Jugraj Singh was shot dead at close range at Chananke village in Amritsar. (HT File)

According to police, Jugraj Singh, 26, was shot dead at close range in broad daylight in Chananke village here.

The assailants arrived on a motorcycle and shot Jugraj in broad daylight, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar rural Maninder Singh said.

“The CCTV footage is being reviewed. We have leads on the assailants and arrests will be made soon,” the SSP added.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

Gangster Rupa, along with another shooter, Manpreet Singh, was killed in an encounter by the Punjab Police in July 2022.