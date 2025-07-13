Punjab: Citing threat in jail, Majithia’s plea seeks solitary barrack

Citing threat, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia has approached a Mohali court seeking orange category facility which stipulates that such prisoners should be held in a separate, solitary barrack and not intermingled with other inmates. Former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia

Majithia’s counsel Arshdeep Singh Kler informed that a notice regarding the application has been issued to the Punjab government. The government is expected to file its reply on Monday. Kler said that as per the jail manual, Majithia qualifies for being an orange category inmate, indicating a high-risk and high-threat profile. Kler alleged that jail authorities have shifted nine more accused into Majithia’s barrack in Nabha jail. This is particularly concerning as many prisoners in that facility are known gangsters, he added.

On July 6, Majithia was remanded to judicial custody in connection with a ₹540-crore disproportionate assets (DA) case linked to alleged drug money laundering. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested him from his Green Avenue residence in Amritsar on June 25. He was initially sent to police custody for seven days which was later extended by four days.

The case against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation by a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) into a 2021 drug case. In 2021, he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act based on a 2018 report from an anti-drug special task force (STF). Majithia had spent over five months in Patiala jail before being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in August 2022.