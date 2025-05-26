Punjab CM launches easy registry for property across state

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched easy registry for property across Punjab at the deputy commissioner’s office in Mohali on Monday. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched easy registry for property across Punjab at the deputy commissioner’s office in Mohali on Monday. (HT file photo)

Under the easy registration scheme that is aimed at eliminating corruption in tehsil offices, residents will have the freedom to select any office of sub registrar in the district, where the property to be registered, is located. Citizens can then decide to register the sale deeds at the office closest to their residence.

The residents will have the option of doorstep collection of documents for submission. The payment for the registration of sale deed will be allowed through sewa sahayaks.

The registration of sale deeds will be processed within 48 hours of the submission of documents.

The citizens can submit documents, make payments and receive pre-approval for their sale deed from their residence through the anywhere registration portal that will have a single online payment gateway to pay all fee, including stamp duty.