Punjab CM orders probe into decision to reduce security of Moosewala
- Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday, a day after Punjab Police partially withdrew the security cover of 424 people.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday ordered an inquiry into the decision to partially withdraw the security of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered on Sunday.
In a statement issued on Monday, Mann said he has ordered an enquiry at the highest level to look into the matter. “All the aspects of security reduction of late singer are also under scrutiny and responsibility of lapse, if any, will be fixed,” the statement added.
HC seeks Punjab’s reply on security downgrade
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought to know from the state government the basis on which it issued orders to downgrade the security cover of more than 400 protectees in the state, according to people aware of the matter.
Taking up plea from former deputy chief minister, OP Soni, against the withdrawal of his security cover, the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh has asked the state government to explain whether decision was arrived at after analysing threat perception in each case. It has also sought to know how information regarding the same came out in public domain.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
