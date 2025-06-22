Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab CM stops convoy in Rupnagar village, interacts with farmers

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2025 07:58 AM IST

Interacting with local representatives, including the village sarpanch and panchayat members, CM Mann inquired about challenges related to electricity supply

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday stopped his convoy near Badi Madoli village in Rupnagar district and interacted with the farmers and local representatives.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann interacts with farmers during on Saturday. (PTI)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann interacts with farmers during on Saturday. (PTI)

Mann claimed that under his administration, the state is witnessing “a transformative wave of development”. “Punjab’s torch of progress now shines brightly. For the first time, farmers are cultivating paddy during the day using electricity, with surplus power being provided to them. Canal water is also being made available to fields, ensuring every farmer’s needs are met. Farmers, from all corners, are expressing their trust and satisfaction in the system,” the CM said in a statement.

Interacting with local representatives, including the village sarpanch and panchayat members, he inquired about any challenges related to electricity supply.

Mann also reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the drug menace.

“Our fight against drugs is yielding results. In the past, locals would bring drug peddlers to police stations, only to see them released shortly after due to corruption. Today, we have introduced strict measures to ensure accountability within the police force and a resolute approach against drug traffickers,” he said.

Follow Us On