Punjab forest dept starts ‘ground truthing’ of 1,143 potential wetlands

Punjab forest department has started ‘ground truthing’, a process of comparing satellite images with what is observed on ground physically, for 1,143 potential wetlands across the state. Punjab is the first state to do so, officials said. Punjab has six Ramsar sites, a wetland that meets certain criteria to be designated as a protected area of international importance, at Harike, Beas, Kanjli, Keshopur, Nangal and Ropar. (HT File)

The process is aimed at identifying and developing new wetlands so as to improve the natural groundwater recharge system and push for organised protection of biodiversity in rural areas.

Experts at World Wildlife Fund for Nature-India have been appointed by the Ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC), for verification and validation of new wetlands in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

According to experts, wetlands are formed in topographic depressions and shaped over a long period by complex geological and hydrological processes.

Principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Dharminder Sharma said that wetlands include lakes, riverine wetlands, natural waterlogging and human-made waterlogging like sewage, excess water and fish ponds.

“The district teams are carrying out field visits at potential wetland sites, using techniques such as vegetation surveys, water quality monitoring, and observation of aquatic or wildlife presence to confirm wetland characteristics. Under the exercise, a minimum mapping threshold of 2.25 hectares has been fixed and a comprehensive data will be prepared soon,” said the PCCF, the ex-officio chief administrator of the Punjab Wetland Authority.

Sharma said that in an order last year, the Supreme Court had asked all states to undertake ground truthing.

“A satellite imagery had captured a total of 1,143 wetlands in Punjab and WWF-India is our knowledge partner in completing the ambitious task,” added the PCCF. After this exercise, these sites will be notified as wetlands, he added.

According to the WWF-India senior coordinator Gitanjali Kanwar, ground truthing is being done to ascertain the ownership, aquatic life and activities for better management.

She said that preliminary inputs suggest that out of 1,143 new wetlands, 30-40 of them are not traced on the ground and a detailed study will find the reasons behind.

“There will be no restriction of activity of any sort as the exercise is aimed at enabling the authority to conserve the wetlands. Wetlands are very significant as besides groundwater recharge, these areas are home to various wild and aquatic life. But over the years, we are losing the waterbodies fast due to rapid and haphazard urbanisation. Mapping of these natural water accumulations would push better management and conservation of wetlands in Punjab. It will further help in the alarming situation of depleting groundwater table,” she added.