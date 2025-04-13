Punjab: Former MLA Goldy rejoins Congress

Former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy returned to the Congress fold on Saturday fold in the presence of party general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, here. Ex-MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy being welcomed into the party fold by Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel, state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and LOP Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT Photo)

Baghel, the former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, is on a two-day visit here and is holding a series of meetings with the party leaders.

Goldy quit the Congress in May last year and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after he was denied the party ticket from Sangrur for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Welcoming Goldy to the party, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in a post on X said: “Wholeheartedly welcome younger brother @GoldyDS_Dhuri ji to the party fold. He has today formally joined @INCPunjab in the presence of @INCIndia General secretary & state incharge @bhupeshbaghel ji & CLP @Partap_Sbajwa ji.”

Goldy had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from Dhuri seat against AAP’s Bhagwant Mann. He had also unsuccessfully fought the 2022 Lok Sabha bypolls from Sangrur.

Goldy won the Dhuri assembly seat on a Congress ticket in 2017.

His induction was opposed by many leaders including the leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Party won’t tolerate indiscipline: Baghel

Meanwhile, Baghel said Congress will not tolerate any indiscipline and action will be taken if anyone tries to harm the party’s interest.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhawan here along with the PCC president Raja Warring, Baghel said: “No matter how big a leader may be, he cannot be bigger than the party. Discipline is important in any organisation.”

Baghel said during his two-day visit to Punjab he met a cross-section of leadership including the district and block presidents.

“The AICC has already spelt out the agenda to strengthen the party right from the grassroots to the top. In Punjab the work has already begun with the meetings and other programmes at the district, block and the booth level,” he said.

Baghel also said the Congress would formulate a comprehensive strategy and committees would be formed to effectively and successfully contest the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

Asked about the party’s preparations for the 2027 assembly election, Baghel referred to the series of meetings he held during his visit and said the preparations had already started.

The senior leader revealed that besides the steps to strengthen the Congress, various issues, particularly the ideological fight the party would be leading, were discussed in the meetings.

Baghel also claimed manipulation of voter lists was possible in Punjab.

“If lakhs of votes can be added suspiciously in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Delhi, it can be done in Punjab as well,” he said.