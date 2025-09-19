Punjab & Haryana HC Bar calls off strike, sword-wielding lawyer arrested

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) called off their strike on Thursday evening after a meeting with chief justice Sheel Nagu and registration of a criminal case against two lawyers- Ravneet Kaur and Simranjit Singh Blassi. Simranjit Singh Blassi, a lawyer from Ferozepur who was caught on video brandishing a sword and allegedly attacking fellow advocates inside the high court, was arrested on Wednesday night. (HT File)

Late Wednesday night police had arrested Blassi, 39, a lawyer from Ferozepur who was caught on video brandishing a sword and allegedly attacking fellow advocates inside the high court.

The lawyers had announced their strike on Wednesday evening over the chief justice’s decision to allow a plea by Kaur, who had earlier been barred by the association. Their contention was that she cannot make the Bar body president and secretary as parties by name in her plea.

High drama was also seen as Blassi, who came in support of Kaur, allegedly threatened lawyers with a sword. It all started around 12:30 pm when Kaur allegedly got into an argument with the library staff. Complainant Palak Dev, 35, an advocate who has been practising in the high court for the last 12 years, said she tried to intervene but Kaur allegedly started abusing her. At that moment, Blassi, wearing a nihang attire underneath, began arguing and abusing her while carrying a large sword in his hand. Alarmed by his behaviour, Dev decided to leave the spot.

Later, around 2 pm, Dev appeared before the chief justice for the hearing of Kaur’s case, where the president, secretary, and other council members of the Bar association were also present. Dev alleged that during the hearing, Kaur and the sword-wielding man, who appeared on her side, made absurd arguments in court.

As soon as they exited the courtroom, Kaur and her companion allegedly blocked the way, hurled abuses, and issued threats to Dev and other advocates present. Blassi declared, “Today I will kill you all,” and launched a deadly attack on Dev with his sword.

However, Advocate Sutikshan Sharma intervened and pulled Dev back. In the process, Sharma sustained serious injuries to his left arm and the ring finger of his right hand. Dev stated that had her colleague not saved her, the sword attack could have struck her neck and cost her life. By this time, several other lawyers gathered at the spot, and Kaur allegedly continued provoking the attacker.

The two were overpowered by lawyers and police personnel on duty. Both allegedly continued issuing threats even while being restrained. Following the complaint, Dev called 112 for police assistance. On the basis of her statement and preliminary verification of the circumstances, police registered a case against both accused under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 109(1), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The injured advocate, Sutikshan Sharma, was sent for medical examination.

By late evening, the bar council also suspended Kaur and Blassi’s licences. But as the lawyers decided to go ahead with their strike, litigants coming from far flung areas in Punjab and Haryana were affected. Lawyers at the Panchkula district court also observed a day’s strike in solidarity with the HC lawyers.

PHHCBA secretary Gagandeep Jammu said the lawyers decided to call of the strike after a meeting with the chief justice on Thursday morning, wherein the chief justice said that Bar’s interests are paramount to him.