Punjab health department flags gaps in NCD enrolment data

The Punjab health department has sought an explanation from senior health officials in all districts after glaring disparities emerged in the data of people enrolled under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCDs). As per official data accessed by HT, the department enrolled around 1.13 crore people aged above 30 years against a target of 1.11 crore for 2025–26. In some districts, enrolment touched as high as 132% of the target population, an anomaly that has triggered alarm bells in the health department.

Following this, the health department on Friday directed all districts to explain the reasons behind the disparity between enrolment and screening numbers during a video-conference meeting chaired by senior health officials. As per the plan, the health department was to enrol people aged above 30 years and screen them for non-communicable diseases, including diabetes mellitus, hypertension, cancer and others. Under the NCD programme, individuals above 30 years are targeted for early detection and management. Screening and preventive services are provided through trained frontline workers, including ASHAs, ANMs and multipurpose workers, while referral and continuity of care are ensured through primary health centres, community health centres, district hospitals and tertiary care institutions.

The NCDs are a population-based initiative of the central government for screening and management of diabetes, hypertension and cancer, and the state governments are responsible for adapting the national guidelines in the local context.

The mismatch had raised serious concerns over the authenticity of enrolment data and the consequences thereof on control of the NCDs in the state.

According to Punjab government data, 92.89 lakh people above 30 years were to be screened for non-communicable diseases in the state till December 31, 2025. Against this, only 33.62 lakh individuals were screened for hypertension and 34.7 lakh for diabetes mellitus to date, with the department failing to trace others through data.

Health department officials said the discrepancy was largely due to duplicate enrolments. Confirming the issue, a senior official, who did not wish to be named, said multiple entries of the same individuals had been created by generating different ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) IDs, leading to inflated enrolment figures.