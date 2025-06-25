Punjab: Kapurthala man commissioned as Australian air force officer

A 33-year-old native of Kapurthala, Kamalpreet Singh, has been commissioned as a flying officer (aeronautical engineer) in the Royal Australian Air Force. He completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya and Army Public School in Kapurthala, followed by a BTech degree from an engineering college in Jalandhar. Before migrating to Australia in 2017 on work permit, Kamalpreet worked at the Goindwal Power Plant, here. Kamalpreet said this also continues the proud tradition of military service of his family. (HT Photo)

His father Sewa Singh, an ex-serviceman, said his son always wanted to join military services since childhood. By joining the Australian Air Force, he has fulfilled his dream now, he said.

“Kamalpreet completed the rigorous Initial Officer Course at the Officer Training School in Sale, Victoria, and qualified for an officer’s role in the Australian Air Force,” said his father, who has also moved to Australia after his son attained Australian citizenship two years ago.

He added that Kamalpreet has brought glory not only to Kapurthala but the entire state and the country. Meanwhile, joyous over his achievement, Kamalpreet said this also continues the proud tradition of military service of his family. “I represent the fourth generation of our lineage serving in the armed forces. I got inspiration from my elder brother, Sarabjit Singh, who has been serving in the New South Wales police for a one decade,” he added.