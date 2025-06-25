Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Punjab: Kapurthala man commissioned as Australian air force officer

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Jun 25, 2025 06:36 AM IST

His father Sewa Singh, an ex-serviceman, said his son always wanted to join military services since childhood; by joining the Australian Air Force, he has fulfilled his dream now, he said

A 33-year-old native of Kapurthala, Kamalpreet Singh, has been commissioned as a flying officer (aeronautical engineer) in the Royal Australian Air Force. He completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya and Army Public School in Kapurthala, followed by a BTech degree from an engineering college in Jalandhar. Before migrating to Australia in 2017 on work permit, Kamalpreet worked at the Goindwal Power Plant, here.

Kamalpreet said this also continues the proud tradition of military service of his family. (HT Photo)
Kamalpreet said this also continues the proud tradition of military service of his family. (HT Photo)

His father Sewa Singh, an ex-serviceman, said his son always wanted to join military services since childhood. By joining the Australian Air Force, he has fulfilled his dream now, he said.

“Kamalpreet completed the rigorous Initial Officer Course at the Officer Training School in Sale, Victoria, and qualified for an officer’s role in the Australian Air Force,” said his father, who has also moved to Australia after his son attained Australian citizenship two years ago.

He added that Kamalpreet has brought glory not only to Kapurthala but the entire state and the country. Meanwhile, joyous over his achievement, Kamalpreet said this also continues the proud tradition of military service of his family. “I represent the fourth generation of our lineage serving in the armed forces. I got inspiration from my elder brother, Sarabjit Singh, who has been serving in the New South Wales police for a one decade,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Kapurthala man commissioned as Australian air force officer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On