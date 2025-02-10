Menu Explore
Punjab launches WhatsApp number for NRI grievances

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 10, 2025 06:36 AM IST

NRIs can also visit nri.punjab.gov.in for more information. For countersigning/attestation of various documents, they can apply on the e-Sanad portal, Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said.

Non-resident Indians (NRIs), hailing from Punjab, can now report their grievances at a dedicated WhatsApp number 9056009884 launched by the state government. Their complaints will then be forwarded to the departments concerned and the ADGP, NRI wing of Punjab Police, for redressal. NRIs can also visit nri.punjab.gov.in for more information. For countersigning/attestation of various documents, they can apply on the e-Sanad portal, NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said.

Non-resident Indians (NRIs), hailing from Punjab, can now report their grievances at a dedicated WhatsApp number 9056009884 launched by the state government. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Non-resident Indians (NRIs), hailing from Punjab, can now report their grievances at a dedicated WhatsApp number 9056009884 launched by the state government. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

