Punjab makes negative RT-PCR test mandatory for air travellers

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced new restrictions on incoming air travellers in a bid to contain the rising number of Covid-19 cases. From now on, all air travellers will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report 72 hours prior to the arrival in the said. International passengers who have a valid RT-PCR report will be exempted from institutional quarantine, the government ruled.

All international passengers will be tested for Covid-19 and — if found positive — they will have to remain under home quarantine for seven days or will be sent to institutional quarantine. The passengers are also advised to register themselves on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey.

International passengers have been advised to fill self-declaration form on www.newdelhiairport.in. The passengers who are travelling from the UK, Europe or the Middle East will be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival. Domestic passengers will be screened as well if they do not have a negative Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report. Airlines have also been asked to inform international passengers of Rapid Test when they do not have a negative RT-PCR report.

The statement also says that domestic passengers do not have to remain under institutional quarantine but asymptomatic passengers will be asked to remain under home quarantine for five days. Frequent travellers and people who will leave the state in 72 hours will be exempt from quarantine. The boarding pass will be considered as an e-pass during the curfew period for all passengers for movement to and from the airport.

Punjab on Wednesday recorded 3,329 cases of Covid-19 which took the state tally to 282,505. The death toll in the state reached 7,672 with 63 fresh fatalities. Punjab currently has 28,250 active cases of Covid-19.