Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigns after warehousing DM’s suicide video

Punjab transport and jails minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned from the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Saturday after his name surfaced in the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager (DM) of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Amritsar. Punjab transport and jails minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was asked to resign by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday after his name surfaced in the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager (DM) of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Amritsar. (HT file photo)

According to an official communication, Bhullar was asked to resign by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who has also ordered an independent probe into the matter.

Randhawa, a resident of Ranjit Avenue who also held the additional charge of Patti, died after consuming a poisonous substance on Friday evening. Before his death, a video surfaced on social media in which Randhawa is heard saying, “Kha layi (poison) thuade yaar ne minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton, hun ni bachda (Your friend has consumed poison due to fear of minister Laljit Bhullar; I won’t survive now).”

The case centres on allegations that Bhullar, who is the Patti MLA, was pressuring the DM to award a warehousing corporation tender to a political aide.

Randhawa reportedly refused the demand, opting for a legitimate bidder instead. Allegations suggest the DM was subsequently summoned to the minister’s residence, assaulted, and forced to “confess” on camera to accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh as a means of blackmail.

Charge triggers political outcry

The suicide was highlighted on Saturday morning by opposition leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who demanded immediate criminal action. Majithia alleged that attempts were made to record a coerced video of the officer after he was physically assaulted at the minister’s place.

Mann, who has maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and criminal allegations within his cabinet, directed Bhullar to step down to ensure an impartial investigation. “Strict action will be taken against the culprits,” the chief minister said, confirming that a high-level independent probe is now underway to investigate the circumstances leading to the officer’s death.

While Bhullar has not yet issued an official statement, sources close to him have dismissed the allegations as a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing the AAP government’s image ahead of the upcoming local body polls.