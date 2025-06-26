Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Punjab: Mobile found in prison cell, fresh case against pastor Bajinder

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 26, 2025 08:30 AM IST

According to the Mansa police, the seizure was made during a surprise inspection conducted by assistant inspector general, prisons, Rajiv Kumar Arora; he has been booked under Prisons Act

Jailed pastor Bajinder Singh was on Tuesday caught possessing a mobile phone and cash in his cell at Mansa district jail, officials said. A fresh case under the Prisons Act has been registered against him.

Pastor Bajinder Singh

Singh has been undergoing life imprisonment for raping a woman in 2018. An official spokesperson said on Wednesday that the illegal possessions were detected during a jail inspection conducted by the assistant inspector general (AIG), prisons, Rajiv Kumar Arora.

“A mobile phone with a SIM card and 2,500 in cash were recovered from a black-coloured bag of convict Bajinder Singh. A fresh case under the Prisons Act has been registered lodged at the sadar police station on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Anu Malik,” the Mansa police mentioned in a statement.

Pastor Bajinder Singh, a renowned Christian preacher based in Punjab’s Jalandhar, was held guilty three months ago by a Mohali court in connection with a sexual harassment case filed by a Zirakpur-based victim. According to the case, registered in 2018, the victim had alleged that the pastor established non-consensual relations with her on the pretext of taking her abroad. She had also mentioned that he filmed an obscene video.

The 42-year-old had been previously booked on charges of sexual harassment based on a complaint by a 22-year-old woman on February 28.

Punjab: Mobile found in prison cell, fresh case against pastor Bajinder
