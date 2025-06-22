Punjab: Pak-backed BKI terror module busted, one held with 6 pistols

Amritsar commissionerate police on Saturday dismantled a Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharma Sandhu. The weapons, smuggled via drones from across the border include four 9MM Glock pistols and two .30-bore PX5 pistols. (HT)

Police have arrested a local operative of the module and recovered six foreign-made pistols from his possession, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Onkar Singh alias Nawab, a resident of Jalalusma village in Amritsar. The weapons, smuggled via drones from across the border include four 9MM Glock pistols and two .30-bore PX5 pistols.

The DGP said foreign-based handler Dharam Singh, who has been operating the terror module, is a close associate of Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. Further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unearth the broader network, he said.

Sharing operation details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed precise intelligence and coordination. “The accused disclosed during interrogation that the weapons were delivered via drones and were meant for disruptive activities,” he added.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the accused was part of a sleeper cell activated by foreign-based handlers to destabilise the state. “The weapons were to be distributed among local operatives to execute targeted killings and terror activities in the state. We are working to uncover the entire network and its international linkages,” Bhullar said, adding that further investigations are underway to identify other accomplices and handlers.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at Maqboolpura police station in Amritsar.